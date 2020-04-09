Home

Wilma Louise Smith, 81 of Muldrow died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Private service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Akins Cemetery in Sallisaw, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Muldrow.
She is survived by three daughters, Louise Lasiter, Deanna Jones and Sherry Jeremiah; a brother, Kenneth Holt; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 10, 2020
