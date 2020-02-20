Home

McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Wilma Smoot

Wilma Smoot Obituary
Wilma Smoot
Wilma Smoot, 89, of Greenwood passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Heart of Hospice in Fort Smith.
She is survived by eight children, Ursula Boob and husband Willi, Becky Moore and companion Pat Mixon, Linda Dunn, Diane Smoot, Judy Johnson and husband Rickie, Charlene Smoot, Allen Wilhite and Eddie Moore; 15 grandchildren, Brianna and Lacy Roffine, Creighton Moore (Karina), Courtney Bur (Terrence), Dakota Johnson, Andrea Conrad (Christian), Joseph and Tanis Wilhite, Norma Lasiter (Jerry), Brandy Chase (Wayne), Travis Dunn, Frannie Gibson (Greg), Jamie Hutcherson (Allen), Gerald Smoot and Ronald Moquett; 33 grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 12, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood.
Special thanks to all the staff at Heart of Hospice, Cortney and Brianna.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Betty Wilkinson Senior Citizen Center, P.O. Box 1300, Greenwood, AR 72936.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 11, 2020
