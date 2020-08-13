1/
Wilma Stephens
Wilma Faye Stephens, 72, of Panama died Aug. 12, 2020, in Poteau.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Bethel Lighthouse Church in Panama with burial at Iron Bridge Cemetery in Keota, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home.
She is survived by a daughter, Fayla Stephens; two sons, Keith and Kevin Butler; two sisters, Carolyn Williams and Debra Coker; three brothers, Terry, R.C. and Jimmy Thomas; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Published in Times Record from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2020.
