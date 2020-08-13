Wilma Stephens

Wilma Faye Stephens, 72, of Panama died Aug. 12, 2020, in Poteau.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Bethel Lighthouse Church in Panama with burial at Iron Bridge Cemetery in Keota, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home.

She is survived by a daughter, Fayla Stephens; two sons, Keith and Kevin Butler; two sisters, Carolyn Williams and Debra Coker; three brothers, Terry, R.C. and Jimmy Thomas; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store