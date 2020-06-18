Wilma Tally
Wilma Laverne Tally, age 95, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Roland , where she lived with her son and his wife. She was born Aug. 11, 1924, in Tahlequah, Okla., to Charles W. Cooper and Nora (Allred) Cooper. She lived on a farm near Avant, Okla., along with her two brothers, Winford and Ellis, and a sister, Lois. She graduated from Avant High School in 1942 and attended college in Tahlequah. She worked for Phillip's Petroleum in Bartlesville, Okla.
She married Thomas William Tally in Independence, Kan., on Dec. 17, 1945. In 1947, they moved to Fort Smith, where Tom was an order buyer at the Fort Smith Stockyards for over 50 years. Wilma also worked at the stockyards in one of the commission companies.
In 1959, they adopted two little boys. They named the boys, Thomas Keith and Phillip Dean. She was the greatest mother on Earth. She taught with her words and example all of her life. She was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Fort Smith.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Tom; a son, Thomas Keith Tally; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Winford Cooper and wife Mary Lou and Ellis Cooper and wife Gayle; and a sister and brother-in-law, Lois Beard and husband Bob.
She is survived by a son, Phillip Dean Tally and wife Donna; five granddaughters, Kimberly Konkle, Emily Tally, Lori Tarkington and husband Rick, Leslie Pannell and husband Jamie and Nakiah Donathan; and six grandsons, Kent Tally, Landon Tally and wife Bonnie, Zach Tally and companion Jeffry Conta, Spencer Tally, Luke Donathan and Casey Donathan and wife Kristi. She is also survived by several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews, along with many friends who anxiously await the resurrection.
Home going celebration for Wilma will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20 at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. Private committal will be at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith at a later date.
Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, with the family present from 5–7 p.m.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.