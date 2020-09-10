Wilma Yocum

Wilma June Yocum, 84, of Fort Smith went to be with the Lord on Sept. 9, 2020. She was born March 22, 1936, in Hartford, where she graduated in 1954 as a cheerleader and was looked up to by her peers.

She married Bill Yokum on Dec. 31, 1954; they were married 54 years before he was called to heaven. She had a loving heart and a beautiful smile that she shared with everyone. She served her family with great love and would go to any length for them. She had a great passion and love for her Lord and Savior who she diligently served every day and is now in the arms of.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, John Alexander and Minnie McClung; a brother, John McClung; and a sister, Naomi Parker.

She is survived by her children, Larry and Nancy Yocum of Oklahoma City, Bobby and Becky Yocum of Wylie, Texas, Tammy and Jerry Hobbs of Fort Smith and Janetta Kiplinger of Hopkinsville, Ky.; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12 in the gymnasium at Grand Avenue Baptist Church with graveside service at Oak Cemetery, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.

Donations may be made to Helping Hand Ministry of Grand Avenue Baptist Church, 3901 Grand Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72904.



