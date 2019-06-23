|
Wilmer Duncan
Wilmer Lee Duncan, 74, of Leflore died Saturday, June 22, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church in Leflore with burial Leflore Cemetery under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home in Heavener.
He is survived by his wife, Sonia; three sons, Tracy, Jeffery and Michael Duncan; a sister, Carol Cook; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on June 25, 2019
