Wilson Busby
Wilson Howard Busby, age 71, passed away March 24, 2020, in Oklahoma City due to COVID-19. Wilson was born in Monrovia, Calif., to Wilson M. Busby and Rose Barnes Busby.
Wilson graduated from the University of Arkansas with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree in Marketing and a Juris Doctor degree, as well as a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Central Arkansas. He was an accomplished land advisor and retired in 2019 from Continental Resources. Wilson was a long-time member of the American Association of Professional Landmen (AAPL). His industry involvement included serving AAPL as third vice president, Forms Committee chairman, principal draftsman of the AAPL 637 Farmout Form and founding chairman of the 1989 Operating Agreement Sub-Committee. He also served the Tulsa Association of Petroleum Landmen as vice president. Most recently, he was a member of the Williston Basin JOA Revision Committee, which updated the AAPL Horizontal JOA Form.
Wilson and his wife Janet were members of Kirk of The Hills Presbytarian Church in Tulsa for over 30 years until they moved to Oklahoma City, where they attended Crossings Community Church. They were members of a much loved community group at Crossings. Wilson was a dedicated member of Bible Study Fellowship International, which helped him grow in his faith and knowledge of God's word.
Wilson was a wonderful and loving husband to Janet, his wife of 36 years. He was a very affectionate and supportive father to Virginia and Elizabeth. He will be remembered as a wise advisor, clever wordsmith and a man who dearly loved his family.
He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Mary Luquette.
He is survived by his wife, Janet (McKinney) Busby; two daughters and a son-in-law, Virginia Busby of Oklahoma City and Elizabeth and Jeffrey Offord of Bentonville; and his father and mother-in-law, James E. and Virginia McKinney of Spiro.
Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 24 at Crossings Community Church, 14600 Portland Ave., Oklahoma City.
Local arrangements are under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Water4, 2405 N.W. 10th St., No. 5617, Oklahoma City, OK 73107; or BSF International online at www.bsfinternational.org
.