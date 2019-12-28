Home

Wilson Wood


1944 - 2019
Wilson Leon Wood, 75, of Mulberry passed away Dec. 27, 2019. He was born Dec. 11, 1944, in Bremerton, Wash., to Woodrow Wilson and Juanita Bernice Wood. Leon worked for the Fort Smith Fire Department from October 1968 to March 2000. At the time of his retirement, he served as the battalion chief.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Leon is survived by three sons, Tim Wood (Kristie) of Roland, James Wood (Stacie) of Alma and Scott Robertson (Rhonda) of Roland; two sisters, Sally McElroy of Allen, Texas, and Sheila Pannell of Mulberry; eight grandchildren, Katie Dawes, Ella Wood, Sophia Wood, Zayne Wood, Augustus Wood, Shada Robertson, Kinley Robertson and Bailey Robertson; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be follow the service at Roselawn Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday, prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Camp Sunshine, 2000 Aldersgate Road, Little Rock, AR 72205.
To leave an online tribute, please visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 29, 2019
