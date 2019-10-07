|
|
Winford Hoover
Winford A. Hoover, age 95½, of Russellville died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center. He was born March 16, 1924, in Cherry Hill to Henry Ancil and Myrtle Virginia Barber Hoover. He was a World War II U.S. Army veteran and served in England, France and Germany. Hoover was actively involved with the speech and drama department at the University of Arkansas while a student. He appeared in six plays during this period. He was honored to be elected the first president of the university chapter of National Collegiate Players and National Dramatic Organization. During his career in public education, Hoover was in professional theater in Michigan for four years. He also organized three Toastmaster Clubs, one in Michigan and two in Alaska. His career touched four states, Arkansas, Missouri, Michigan and Alaska. His love for the outdoors and love of nature included being an avid crappie fisherman and hunter. He was an active member at First Baptist Church. He was also a member of Fishers of Men, an organization dedicated to loving God and serving others in their Christian journey. Fellowship in this group was very special to him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Gladys Bates Hoover; and two brothers, Kenneth and Fred Hoover.
Survivors include a son, Elwin A. Hoover of Dunedin, Fla.; a daughter and son-in-law, Lucretia D. and Donald E. Keaster of Russellville; a brother, Dale A. Hoover of Powderly, Texas; five grandchildren and their spouses, Chad and Becky Keaster, Jeremy and Amanda Keaster, Meredith and Mike LaFreniere, Christina and Cory Williams and William Hoover; and seven great-grandchildren, Amelia LaFreniere, Kaylee Rohlman, Koree, Kadee, Kayna, Karsyn and Luke Keaster.
Funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Russellville with the Rev. Greg Sykes officiating. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Highland Cemetery, near Cherry Hill, under the direction of Shinn Funeral Service in Russellville.
The family will receive friends 4:30-6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, son-in-law and grandsons-in-law.
Honorary pallbearers are members of Fishers of Men and Abider's Sunday school class.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Building/Missions Fund, P.O. Box 36, Russellville, AR 72811-0036.
His online obituary and guestbook are available at www.shinnfuneral.com.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 8, 2019