McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Winford Napier


1925 - 2020
Winford Napier Obituary
Winford Napier
Winford J.C. Napier, 95, of Fort Smith passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at a Fort Smith hospital. He was an artist and loved oil painting. He worked for a ship manufacturer and Leggett and Platt bed manufacturer. He was of the Methodist faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Monroe and Dovie Napier; three brothers, Welza, Malvin and Muldrow Napier; and three sisters, Margie Hays, Melva jean Bulger and Marie Seals.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Patricia Napier; and two daughters, Debbie Smith and Diane Napier, both of Fort Smith.
Services are under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 1-5 p.m. Friday, April 24 at the funeral home.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 24, 2020
