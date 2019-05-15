|
Winnie Bridges
Winnie Bridges passed away quietly in her home, surrounded by those she loved. After taking care of other family members and strangers as a licensed practical nurse she asked for very little in return. Her most important thoughts were always about her family and places she wanted to see. Winnie loved her old gospel hymns and was trying to relearn to play the piano after being stricken with arthritis.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Robert Bridges and Jacky Ray.
Winnie is survived by three daughters, Belinda Jean, Alesia and Becky; one granddaughter, Jessica; four grandsons, Terry, Robin, Jess and Carter; and a great-grandson Vincent.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Services are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on May 16, 2019