|
|
|
Winnie Moffett
Winnie Jo Moffett, 68, of Marble City, Okla., died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Marble City.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw.
She is survived by her life companion, Joe Spencer; four stepchildren, Tonya, Aaron, Deanna and Renda, all of Sallisaw; three sisters, DeeAnna Cox of Fulton, Ohio, and Tara Gillean and Brenda Fisher, both of Muskogee, Okla.; two brothers, John Perry of Muskogee and Jimmy Perry of Bartlesville, Okla.; and two grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 16, 2020