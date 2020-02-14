Home

Agent Funeral Home
123 S Wheeler Ave
Sallisaw, OK 74955
(918) 775-4414
Winnie Moffett Obituary
Winnie Moffett
Winnie Jo Moffett, 68, of Marble City, Okla., died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Marble City.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw.
She is survived by her life companion, Joe Spencer; four stepchildren, Tonya, Aaron, Deanna and Renda, all of Sallisaw; three sisters, DeeAnna Cox of Fulton, Ohio, and Tara Gillean and Brenda Fisher, both of Muskogee, Okla.; two brothers, John Perry of Muskogee and Jimmy Perry of Bartlesville, Okla.; and two grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 16, 2020
