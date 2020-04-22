|
Winnie Sullivan
Winnie Evelyn Sullivan, 86, of Fort Smith passed away Monday, April 20, 2020. She was born March 7, 1934, in Barling to the late John and Edna Perryman. She retired from Whirlpool.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ves Sullivan; a son, Homer "BoBo" Blacketer; a sister, Elwanda Ebel; four brothers, James, Robert, Ralph and Curtis Perryman; and her stepmother, Belva Perryman.
She is survived by two daughters, Teresa Sheehan of Oklahoma City and Sue Sheridan of Van Buren; a daughter-in-law, Paula Strickland and husband Ron of Herington, Kan.; four sisters, Jean Perryman, Martha Butler and Wilma Perryman, all of Central City, and Shirley Poole of Van Buren; two brothers, Charles Proctor of Barling and Johnny Perryman of Hackett; nine grandchildren, Sara, Donna, Ann, Amy, Jon, Joseph, Amanda, Tammy and Rachel; 18 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Private graveside service will be held at Barling Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Viewing will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 24 at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 23, 2020