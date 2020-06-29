Or Copy this URL to Share

Winston Riddle

Winston Gene Riddle, 78, of Muldrow died Monday, June 29, 2020, in Gore.

Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Lee's Chapel Cemetery in Muldrow, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.

He is survived by a daughter, Bobbi Riddle; two sons, Bryan and Scott Riddle; two brothers, Gilbert and Arlis Riddle; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.



