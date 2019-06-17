|
Winton Carson
Winton Gayle Carson, 87, of Fort Smith passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, at a local nursing home. He was born Oct. 19, 1931, in Fort Smith to Austin Edward and Bonnie Irene (Kaylor) Carson. While growing up Winton, he worked for his parents at Carson Grocery Store. He graduated from Fort Smith Senior High School in 1949 and went on to receive his bachelor's degree in education at the University of Arkansas. He retired in 1996 from Van Buren Public Schools and was a member of Crawford County, Fort Smith and Arkansas Retired Teachers Associations. Mr. Carson was ordained as a minister in 1950 at Dodson Avenue Church of Christ in Fort Smith and was involved in gospel ministry and preaching for many years in several states. He was a member of Wheeler Avenue Church of Christ in Fort Smith.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved wife of 30 years, Marta Lang Carson.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home with private burial at Oak Cemetery.
He is survived by his church family at Wheeler Avenue Church of Christ, Marta's family in Germany, a few cousins and many friends.
Honorary pallbearers are the men of Wheeler Avenue Church of Christ.
Memorials may be made to Wheeler Avenue Church of Christ, 5724 Wheeler Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Published in Times Record on June 18, 2019