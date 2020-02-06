Home

Services
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
U.S. National Cemetery
Fort Smith, AR
Resources
W.T. Rounds


1946 - 2020
W.T. Rounds Obituary
W.T. Rounds
The music stopped when W.T. "Buddy" Rounds, 73, of Alma passed away on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Buddy was born June 15, 1946, in Lynwood, Calif., to the late W.T. "Bert" and Theda Rounds. Buddy was nothing if he wasn't first a musician. He will be remembered as a soulful singer and master arranger. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Carla of the home; a stepdaughter, Kristie Kimes of Alma; two sisters, Patricia Short and husband Mac of Lake Havasu City, Ariz., and Sharon Rodriquez and husband Gilbert of Sun City, Calif.; and two brothers, Jack Terrell of Lake Havasu City and Richard Terrell of Palm Desert, Calif.
Graveside memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
And so the music will go on, but nothing will sound quite the same without our Buddy Rounds.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 8, 2020
