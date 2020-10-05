Wyatt Pickens
Wyatt Pickens, 64, of Fort Smith, formerly of Star City, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at his home. He was born Dec. 7, 1955, in Star City to Ander Jay and Eva Marie Blasengame Pickens. He was a retired minister and worked at Quality Petroleum in Van Buren. He attended Evangel Temple Assembly of God Church in Fort Smith.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Ronald Pickens; and two sisters, Maurice McClure and Sandra Rowe.
Survivors include his wife, Margie Curl Pickens of Fort Smith; two sons, Brian Pickens (Shannon) of Star City and Brad Pickens (Mandy) of Columbia, S.C.; five grandchildren, Michael Pickens, Lyndsey Meagley (Jacob), Bryce Pickens, Kaylee Pickens and Addison Pickens; and a great-grandchild, Maddox Pickens.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Leek Cemetery, near Star City, with Brad Pickens and Mike Davis officiating, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Service in Star City.
There will be no formal visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Evangel Temple Assembly of God Missions Fund, 1201 Towson Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Online obituary is available at www.griffinfuneralservice.net
