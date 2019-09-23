Home

Wylie Cole Obituary
Wylie Cole
Wylie P. Cole, 88, of Sallisaw died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Vian.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Immanuel Baptist Church in Sallisaw with burial at Stilwell City Cemetery under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda; two daughters, Kimberly Cole-Sisemore of Sand Springs, Okla., and Melissa Cottrell of Hobbs, N.M.; a son, John Cole of Oklahoma City; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 24, 2019
