|
|
Wynette Clayton
Wynette Clayton, 83 of Paris passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in Little Rock. She was born Aug. 21, 1936, in Pottsville to her parents Norman and Golda (Rickman) White. She worked as a telephone operator while her husband was attending college. In 1971, they opened Tastee Freez in Paris, which they owned and operated for over nine years. She later worked as a cook in the cafeteria at Paris High School, where she always enjoyed interacting with the children. She was a member of First Assembly of God Church in Paris.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Charles White.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 62 years, Archie B. Clayton, Jr. of Paris; two daughters, Valerie Dawn Andrews and husband Roger of North Little Rock and Tonya Nicole Johnson and husband Brian of Subiaco; a son, Stanley Boyd Clayton of Paris; two sisters, Janan Holland and husband Carl of Atkins and Gayle Pelt and husband Don of Dardanelle; seven grandchildren, Bronson Ray Clayton, Melinda Jean Rapp, Travis Boyd Clayton, Trevor Dean Clayton, Cade Johnson, Carsyn Johnson and Carlie Johnson; and two great-grandchildren, Alexis Clayton and Chance Rapp.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at First Assembly of God Church in Paris, officiated by the Rev. Kenny Maness. Burial will follow at Baxley Cemetery in Paris, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at First Assembly of God Church in Paris.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 19, 2019