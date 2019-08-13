|
Wyona Abbott
Wyona Abbott, 76, of Mena died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, in Mena.
Funeral Mass will be 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Agnes Catholic Church with burial at Mount Calvary Cemetery under the direction of the Beasley-Wood Funeral Home in Mena.
She is survived by her husband, Jim; a daughter, Susan Umbarger of Nacogdoches, Texas; a son, Brian Abbott of Branson, Mo.; two brothers, Roy Rogers of Texarkana, Ark., and David Rogers of Colorado; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Rosary will be said at 7 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 14, 2019