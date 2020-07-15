Or Copy this URL to Share

Yvette Rivera-Gonzales

Yvette M. Rivera-Gonzales, age 50, passed away July 9, 2020, at her home. She was born April 3, 1970. She worked at Mack's Auto Center.

She is survived by six children, Michael Williams Jr., Marquis Williams, Montel Williams, Alexis Gonzales, Josue Gonzales and Yanelli Gonzales, all of Fort Smith; and three grandchildren.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.



