|
|
Yvonne Belt
Yvonne (Winn) Belt, 79, went to be with the Lord on May 2, 2019. Yvonne was a wonderful wife, married to Charles Belt of 59 years. She was known for her delicious baked beans, homemade macaroni and cheese, delicious desserts and was an avid photographer. She enjoyed taking pictures of her family and friends. She was an awesome Mamah, great-grandma and homemaker. She was a 1958 graduate of Spiro High School, employed at Dixie Cup for 20 years and co-owner of B-Trucking for 40 years. Yvonne especially loved her flower garden of many beautiful roses and ferns but most of all she loved her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was born Sept. 12, 1939, in Spiro to the late Claud and Lillian Winn.
She was preceded in death by a brother, C.B. Winn.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at Ocker Chapel in Alma with interment at New Cemetery in Mulberry, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Survivors include her husband, Charles Belt of the home; daughter, Gwen (Chip) Wolfe; sister, Imogene Weisinger; grandchildren, Pete and Valerie Wolfe, Natalie and Peter Jennen and Roxanne and Will Banks; great-grandchildren, Abby, Hanna, Haylee Wolfe, Zayden Jennen and Olivia Banks; and her favorite niece, Mary Kay Winn.
The family will visit with friends 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Ocker Funeral Home, 917 U.S. 64 E., Alma.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on May 4, 2019