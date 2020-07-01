1/
Zelda Matthews
Zelda Matthews
Zelda Cierra Riley Matthews, infant daughter of Taylor and David Matthews, passed away Monday, June 30, 2020, at a local hospital.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Benjamin Glover.
She is survived by her parents, Taylor and David Matthews of Van Buren; her maternal grandmother, Jennifer Wigginton of Van Buren; her paternal grandmother, Ginger Glover of Sallisaw; her maternal grandfather, Charles Wigginton of Arkansas; her maternal great-grandparents, Patricia and Marvin Rochier of Van Buren; an uncle, Hunter Wigginton of Van Buren; and three aunts, Lindsey Dawn Hamilton, Sam Glover and Erica Glover.
There will be no formal services at this time. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Jul. 1 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
