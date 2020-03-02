|
Zella Callahan
Zella Faye Callahan, who resided in Ratcliff, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at her home. She was born Nov. 19, 1940, in Clarksville to the late Inery Bean and Aleta M. (Henson) Bean. She was 79 years old. Zella was a homemaker and a cook at Paris Health and Rehabilitation Center.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Theresa Gregory.
She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Bob Callahan; four daughters, Aleta Holman and wife Rocky of Oark, Tina Cowell and husband Stan of Ozone, Darlene Schouweiler of Ratcliff and Julia Gonzalez and husband Paulino of Clarksville; two sons, Mark Callahan and wife Cindy of Etna and Michael "Pug" Callahan and wife Jessica of Charleston; 17 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 4 at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Charleston with the Rev. Vondal Davenport officiating. Burial of cremains will be at Caulksville Cemetery, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 3, 2020