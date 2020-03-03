Home

Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home
32117 Highway 22
Charleston, AR 72933
(479) 965-8202
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home
32117 Highway 22
Charleston, AR 72933
Zella Callahan Obituary
Zella Callahan
Zella Faye Callahan, 79, of Ratcliff died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at her home.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Charleston with burial of cremains at Caulksville Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Bob; four daughters, Aleta Holman, Tina Cowell, Darlene Schouweiler and Julia Gonzalez; two sons, Mark and Michael Callahan; 17 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 4, 2020
