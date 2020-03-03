|
Zella Callahan
Zella Faye Callahan, 79, of Ratcliff died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at her home.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Charleston with burial of cremains at Caulksville Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Bob; four daughters, Aleta Holman, Tina Cowell, Darlene Schouweiler and Julia Gonzalez; two sons, Mark and Michael Callahan; 17 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 4, 2020