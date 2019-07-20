|
Zelma Taylor
Zelma Rea Taylor, 96, of Fort Smith made the journey to her heavenly home on July 20, 2019. She was born Nov. 24, 1923, in Charleston to the late Rosco and Florence Wilhoit. Zelma dedicated and devoted her life to her family, raising her two daughters, Joyce and Sharon, while showing her love to her grandchildren, to whom she was known as "Maw Tay." Zelma was known for her cooking, baking and famous pies, sewing and her love of crocheting. From recipes to homemade blankets, we will always cherish her talents. She was a lifelong member of Northside Baptist Church in Charleston. She loved the Lord and lived her life accordingly.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Hazel, Mildred and Frankie; her beloved husband, Roy Taylor; daughter, Joyce Lee Dolan; grandson, Tommy Reed;and two brothers-in-law, Tommy Haney and Jack Dolan.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving daughter, Sharon Haney of Fort Smith; grandson, Curtis Haney of Fort Smith; granddaughter, Jaquelyn and her husband Brian Shafer of Fort Smith; great-grandchildren, Olivia Haney of Broken Arrow, Okla., and Emily and Nicholas Khodayari, both of Fort Smith; and one niece, Carol Muro of Torrence, Calif.
Private family service will be held under the direction of Smith Mortuary in Charleston.
There is no planned visitation.
In lieu of flowers, the family graciously requests that memorial contributions be made to a local charity of choice.
Published in Times Record on July 21, 2019