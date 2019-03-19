|
Zhaivia Rodriguez
Zhaivia Quinely Marie Rodriguez, infant daughter of Khadazha Linder and Roberto Rodriguez of Fort Smith, died Saturday, March 16, 2019.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Evangel Temple Assembly of God with burial at Gill Cemetery under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary in Fort Smith.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her grandparents, Misty Linder, Cameo Sheppard Sr. and Micheleé and Gene Haddock.
Visitation will be 3-4 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 20, 2019
