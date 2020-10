Or Copy this URL to Share

Zoey Memoli

Zoey Marie Memoli, 2, died Oct. 16, 2020, in Conway.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.

She is survived by her parents, Tammy and Thomas Memoli; a sister, Ashley Greene; two brothers, Matthew Urbine and Logan Memoli; and her grandparents, Marie and Albert Memoli.



