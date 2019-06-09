Home

Zona Gordey Obituary
Zona Gordey, 89, of Greenwood passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was retired from the Fort Smith School System, a member of Valley View Church of Christ and the widow of Bill Gordey.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Viewing will be 2-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 5–7 p.m.
She is survived by two sons, Jim Gordey of Greenwood and Greg Gordey of Bryant; two daughters, Barbara Filbeck of Battlefield, Mo., and ValerieBeshears of Greenwood; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on June 10, 2019
