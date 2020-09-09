1/1
Allen Douglas Stuart
1964 - 2020
Allen Douglas Stuart

Allen Douglas Stuart, age 56, of Ivanhoe, Virginia, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020. He was born in Wytheville, on February 28, 1964, the son of the late M.D. and Evelyn Stuart.

Allen was a lifetime member of Ivanhoe Pentecostal Holiness Church where he served as a deacon and elder of the church. Allen will be remembered for his encouraging words, happy smile, and his love for God. Heaven has gained a special angel. Allen worked at Volvo NA as an electrician for 23 years and earned many special friends and coworkers while there. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. We are waiting to celebrate with him in heaven

Surviving are his loving wife of 25 years, Glenda Poole Stuart; children, Kenny and wife, Ashley Stuart, of Wytheville, Tyler Stuart and fiancée, Heather, of Ivanhoe, Lindsey Stuart of Ivanhoe; adopted daughter, Kaitlynn Fulcher of Craig County; two grandchildren, Derrik and Dallas Stuart; brother, Melvin Hill of Ivanhoe; brother, Bobby and Ruth Stuart of Radford; sister, Gay and Harold Sayers of Ivanhoe; father-in-law, and mother-in-law, Troy and Carol Poole of Ivanhoe, several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Ivanhoe Pentecostal Holiness Church with Pastor Angelia Lineberry officiating, burial will follow in the Odd Fellows Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening, September 9, 2020, at the Reese Funeral Home in Austinville, Va., from 6 until 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Ivanhoe Pentecostal Holiness Church building fund in care of 252 Kings Chapel Road Ivanhoe VA 24350. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.

The Reese Funeral Home in Austinville, Va. is serving the Stuart family.

Published in SWVA Today on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Reese Funeral Home
SEP
10
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Ivanhoe Pentecostal Holiness Church
Funeral services provided by
Reese Funeral Home
2214 Austinville Road
Austinville, VA 24312 0000
(276) 699-6171
