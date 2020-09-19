Barbara Anderson Dieffenbach
April 14, 1957 - August 31, 2020
Barbara Alice Dieffenbach, age 63, of Speedwell, Va., passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2020. She was born in Grayson Co., Va., on April 14, 1957, and was preceded in death by her father, Frank Bane Anderson Sr.
Surviving are her husband of 46 years, Rusty Dieffenbach; children, Karmedia and husband, Ronnie Bessie, of Corona, Calif., and their children, Jayden, Frank Jr., Raymond, Terrance and Trinity, and Brandy and husband, Jason Toliver, of Sparta, N.C., and their children, Abigail and Jacob; her mother, Mary Elizabeth Anderson of Independence, Va.; siblings, Bane Anderson Jr. and Peggy of Galax, Va., Danny Anderson and Carolyn of Fox Creek, Va., Gene Anderson and Brenda of Elk Creek, Va., Shirley Hackler of Grayson Co., Va., Tina Walls and Marty, Dennis Anderson, and James Anderson of Independence, Va.; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Sherry Funk and Sue Vaughn, both of Speedwell, Va., and Edna Stevens of Independence, Va.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the Dieffenbach family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com
