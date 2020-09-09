January 31, 1943 - September 2, 2020 Edward "Buddy" Allen Meadows Jr., age 77, of Kingston Springs, Tennessee, died on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at the Residence at Alive Hospice in Nashville. Funeral services were conducted at the First United Pentecostal Church in Nashville on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Roy Duke officiating. Burial followed at Bluff View Memorial Gardens in Kingston Springs, with family and friends serving as pallbearers. The family received friends at the church on Saturday from 11 p.m. until the hour of service at 1 p.m. There is no prior visitation at the funeral home. Mr. Meadows was born on January 31, 1943, in Richlands, Virginia, to the late Edward "Bud" Allen and Oma Pugh Meadows. He was a retired electrical engineer with the telephone company, and was a veteran of the United States Navy having served in the Vietnam War. Mr. Meadows was a member of the First United Pentecostal Church in Nashville for 40 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Anne Augustine; and stepmother, Pauline Meadows. Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Betty Meadows; son, Dave (Amy) Meadows; daughter, Tracye (Steven) Rushing; sisters, Dolores Stinson, Dana Carlisle, Judy (Harry) Hooker, and Joan (Michael) Gildorf; and grandchildren, Peyton and Walker Rushing. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Foreign Missions Ministry at First United Pentecostal Church, 7512 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN 37209. AUSTIN & BELL FUNERAL HOME in Pleasant View is in charge of these arrangements. 6316 Highway 41A, Pleasant View, TN 37146, (615) 746-4433, www.austinandbell.com.
Austin & Bell Funeral Home 6316 Highway 41 A - Pleasant View, TN 37146