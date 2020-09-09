1/1
George F. Barnes Jr.
1947 - 2020
George F. Barnes Jr., of Tazewell, Va., died on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at his home surrounded by family following a brief illness. Son of the late George F. and Grace G. Barnes, Frank was born in Tazewell, Va., on November 23, 1947. The oldest of six children, Frank graduated from Ohio University in 1970. Following his college graduation, Frank served his country as an officer in the United States Army. A lifelong member of the Tazewell Presbyterian Church, Frank faithfully served his church as a deacon, elder, trustee, chair of Pastor Search Committee, chair of Finance Committee, and Sunday School Teacher His strong Christian faith provided a spiritual firewall against the cancer that attacked his body. While stationed at Fort Benning in Columbus, Ga., in the early 1970's, Frank moonlighted as "Lee Powers" on a local radio station. It was in Columbus that he met Dora Garza, the love of his life. Frank and Dora moved to Tazewell where they wed in 1975. Frank continued his work as a broadcaster for WVVA in Bluefield, W.Va. In later years, Frank co-owned local radio station, WBDY, and managed WVNS television in Ghent, W.Va. A born salesman, Frank's sales career began with the door to door promotion of homemade potholders as a youth in Tazewell. From there, he branched into the sale of mobile homes, insurance and radio and television advertising. Inspired to help others succeed in sales, Frank became a sought-after motivational speaker. In retirement, Frank found great satisfaction working on the family farm in North Tazewell. Second only to being with family, Frank loved to travel. After he fulfilled his military commitment in 1973, Frank spent six months traveling in Asia, whetting his appetite for distant lands. He and Dora continued to travel around the world throughout their marriage. Frank was a member, past president, and Paul Harris Fellowship recipient of the Tazewell Rotary Club and led fund-raising efforts for construction of the Tazewell YMCA. Frank was also a long-time member of the Bluefield Sales Executive Club, the Bluefield Investment Club, and the National Speakers Association. Frank was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Dora Barnes; daughter, Yin Barnes of Roanoke, Va.; two granddaughters, Erica Barnes of Climax, N.C., and Adrienne Spring of Roanoke, Va.; and three great grandchildren. He is also survived by his five siblings and his special cousin and best friend, Curt Gillespie. Due to Covid, funeral services and interment at Maplewood Cemetery in Tazewell, Va. will be private. Visitation was held from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020, at Peery & St.Clair Funeral Home in Tazewell, Va. Those wishing to, may make a memorial contribution to the Tazewell Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 26, Tazewell, VA 24651. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.peerystclairfuneralhome.com.

Published in SWVA Today from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Peery & St.Clair Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Peery & St Clair Funeral Home Inc
232 Ben Bolt Ave
Tazewell, VA 24651
(276) 988-4190
