John Bernard Phillippi
November 27, 1941 - September 9, 2020
John Bernard Phillippi, age 78, of Wytheville, passed away at his home on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. He was born on November 27, 1941, to the late Richard E. and Lucille Hilton Phillippi.
John graduated from George Wythe High School in 1959 and still enjoyed organizing his high school class reunion as recently as last year. He attended National Business College in Roanoke and worked in the construction industry all his life.
John married Patricia Pope at high noon on February 15, 1969, at St. John's Episcopal Church in Wytheville and celebrated their 51st Wedding Anniversary this year.
John was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Warren C. Phillippi.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Pope Phillippi of Wytheville; daughter and son-in-law, Meridith and Mark Wasmuth of Pittsboro, N.C.; daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and Matthew Clarke of Wytheville; and grandchildren, Christopher Clarke, Luke Clarke, Sean Clarke, Lawson Wasmuth and Adam Wasmuth. He is also survived by Patsy Phillippi Pope, Richard and Linda Phillippi and Norma Phillippi, and several nieces and nephews
The family is especially grateful to Wythe Hospice of Southwest Virginia and Community Healthcare for their assistance in getting John home from the hospital before he passed. The love and support from friends are a welcome comfort and greatly appreciated.
Family and friends were invited to gather on the front lawn at the Phillippi home, Friday, September 11, 2020, at high noon to honor John. Moments of Memorial will be shared at noon with a reception following until 3 p.m. An interment service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at St. John's Episcopal Church, Wytheville in the columbarium.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. John's Episcopal Church Preschool, c/o Jennifer McNeill, 275 East Main Street, Wytheville, VA 24382. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
.
Grubb Funeral Home will oversee the arrangements.