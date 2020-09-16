Kathy Putney
Kathy Putney, 89, of Wytheville, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020.
She was the daughter of Glenn and Allie Wilson. Kathy married Frank Taylor Putney Sr. in 1950, they were married for 68 years until his death in 2018.
A second-grade teacher at Spiller Elementary from 1964 to 1998 in Wytheville, she left countless now-adult children with the love of storytelling and reading.
Kathy is survived by sister, Myrtle Wilson Hooker of Roanoke; son, Frank Taylor Putney Jr. and wife, Fran, of Atlanta, Ga.; grandchildren, Jordan and Maddie; daughter, Barb Putney and husband, Gerry Oefelein, of Roanoke; grandchild, Quillan Mitchell and wife, Saqqara Flowers; great-grandchildren, Bellamy, Wren, Lion, and Adelline; grandchildren, Erin Oefelein, Phillip Oefelein and wife, Dawn, and Matthew Oefelein and wife, Melissa; and great-grandchildren, Nathan, Camden and Andrew.
Services will be private. Donations can be made to Agape Food Pantry, 1355 W. Spring St., Wytheville, VA 24382, (276) 228-6889.
Arrangements by Oakey's Funeral Service - South Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 989-3131. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.