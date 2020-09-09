1/1
Lois Elaine Hall
CEDAR BLUFF, Va. God called Lois Elaine Hall, age 86, home on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Clinch Valley Medical Center in Richlands, Va. She was the daughter of the late Steve and Nellie Hall. In addition to her mother and father, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Robert Hall, Steve Hall Jr., Billy Hall, and Darrell Hall; and three sisters, Beatrice May, Evelyn May, and Rita Gail Hall. Survivors include one son, David Michael (Mary) Yates of Haysi, Va.; four daughters, Patricia Carol Barbour of Lebanon, Va., Rita Dianna (Ronnie) Bartley of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., Mavis Rene (John) Lowe of Pikeville, Ky., and Victoria Lynn (Charles) Grab of Ruther Glen, Va.; one brother, Donnie Ray (Patty) Hall of Pikeville; two sisters, Mary Susan Stephens of Martin, Ky., and Elizabeth Fay (Gary) Deel of Clinchco, Va.; 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and two great great-grandchildren. Funeral services were held 11 a.m. Friday, September 4, 2020, at Haysi Funeral Home with the Rev. Jerry Vitatoe officiating. Burial followed at the Dave Yates Cemetery, Davis Ridge, Dickenson County, Va. Family and friends served as pallbearers. The family would like to express gratitude to the staff of Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens for continued care, Commonwealth Senior Living for care given for her brief stay, and to Clinch Valley Medical Center. Due to the current Covid 19 pandemic and the CDC guidelines, the family requests visitors to wear masks and practice social distancing. Online condolences may be sent to www.haysifuneral.com. Haysi Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in SWVA Today from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
SEP
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Haysi Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Haysi Funeral Home
106 Main Street
Haysi, VA 24256
(276) 865-5391
