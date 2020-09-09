Neal Stanley King Sr.
May 29, 1926 - September 6, 2020
Neal Stanley King Sr., age 94, of Wytheville, went to be with the Lord, Sunday September 6, 2020. He was the son of the late Philbert S. and Daisy B. Grubb King.
After graduation from Auction School in 1945 Stanley King began his career as an auctioneer. Late in 1948 he received his Real Estate Brokers License and Stanley and Darylene King formed the Stanley King Land Auction Company. Lots of hard work from early in the morning till late at night followed. When Stanley King Land Auction Company said they would conduct an auction for you, you were assured of a thorough job and a high dollar for your property. He was instrumental in the formation of the Virginia Auctioneers Association and in 1960 became president of the organization. Later this became the National Auctioneers Association. In January 1987 Stanley was inducted to the VAA Hall of Fame at the annual convention held in Harrisonburg. In 1996 he was awarded Auctioneer of the Year.
Stanley King's love and caring for Wythe County led him to serve the area in many ways. In 1953 he became a member of the Board of Directors of the Bank of Speedwell and served as Chairman of the Board of the Bank of Speedwell and Premier Bankshares. He was a former member of American Angus Association, President of KAMO Inc., past president Wythe County Chamber of Commerce, and owner of Modern Farm Equipment. Mr. King was a lifelong farmer of Wythe County.
Stanley was preceded in death by his wife, Darylene Copenhaver King; son, Randolph Kelly King; great-grandson, Neal Stanley King lV; one sister, Betty King Cox; and two brothers, Jacquire King and Randall C. King.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Stanley King Jr. and Wanda of Rural Retreat; daughter and son-in-law, Donna Darylene and Larry Blevins of Rural Retreat; daughter-in-law, Dale A. King of Speedwell; grandchildren, Lockie Blevins, L.C. Blevins, Ann-Alyssa Hill, Neal Stanley King lll, Stacey Miller, Tabitha Lefler, R.K. King Jr., Melissa Blair, and Bridget Lyons; great-grandchildren, Lacy, Donnie, Caroline, Atticus, Colton, Takota, Taylee, Ayden, Sophie, Naomi, Finian, Morgan and Allison; and special friends, Amanda Turner, Rodney & Carol Roberts and John Park.
The family would like to thank the caregivers of Mr. King and a special thank you to Martin's Pharmacy.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at the Thud Hill Farm, 214 Brushy Mountain Road, Rural Retreat, VA 24368, conducted by Pastor Steve Dew and the Reverend Jerry Bell. A social time will immediately follow with a meal being served. A private interment will follow at Speedwell United Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Speedwell United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o John Whalen, 501 Dry Road, Speedwell, VA 24374, or Kings Grove Cemetery, c/o Ann King, 799 Kings Grove Lane, Crockett VA 24323.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.