Ralph Joseph Aker Jr.
November 9, 1956 - August 25, 2020
Ralph Joseph Aker Jr., age 63, of Pulaski, formerly of Wytheville, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Joseph Sr., and Virginia Kinder Aker, and sisters, Rita Midkiff and Carolyn Aker.
He was a Chief Deputy Commissioner of Revenue in Pulaski Co., for many years.
He is survived by a son, Joey Aker, Pulaski; three sisters, Frankie and Roger Arnold, Joyce and Ken Moore, and Wilma Aker, all of Wytheville, and several nieces, nephews and friends.
A graveside service was held Sunday, August 30, 2020, at the Mt. Zion Cemetery in Piney. There was no public viewing for Ralph due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, is serving the Aker family.