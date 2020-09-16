Shirley Bralley Holland
Shirley Bralley Holland, 82, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville.
Born on September 25, 1937, she was the youngest child of the late Grover C. Bralley and Edith Hurt Bralley of Wythe County, Va. She is survived by her husband, Clyde J. Holland of the home. They were married for 65 years. Shirley was preceded in death by her guardians who were also her brother-in-law and sister, Andrew Bane Haga and Helen Bralley Haga, of Ridgeway (Horsepasture Community).
Shirley had three brothers, all deceased, who served in the Armed Services, Thomas O. Bralley of Wythe County, Va., Jack Bralley (Joanne) of Bradenton, Fla., and G. Rex Bralley of Wythe County, Va. She was also preceded in death by her three sisters, Helen Bralley Haga (Bane) of Ridgeway, Va., Naomi Bralley Samples (Elec) of Warner Robins, Ga., and Robyn Bralley Terry of Warner Robins, Ga.
She is survived by sons, R. Darryl Holland (Lillian) and Larry W. Holland; daughter, Vickie Holland Collins (Odell); and one grandson, Logan Collins, they all reside in the Horsepasture Community, Ridgeway, Va. In addition, she is survived by a special nephew, Jerry D. Haga (Glennette) of Ridgeway with whom she grew up in the same house, and a deceased niece, Betty Carol Haga Drake. She is also survived by many other nieces and nephews.
Shirley was a member of Horsepasture Christian Church. She loved her church, church family, and Sunday school class, serving on the Missions' Committee and as a Sunday school teacher.
She was a member of the Joseph Martin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and as an avid reader she was a member of the Martinsville Book Club. She loved to travel, going to Canada and most states, including Hawaii. She attended Steed College of Commerce, and completed a two year course of study. She went on to work for the Department of Agriculture, E.I. DuPont, and Henry County Public Schools.
Her many friends were her life's joy and the class of 1956 Drewry Mason High was still an important part of her life.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. at Horsepasture Christian Church Cemetery on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Those attending should practice social distancing, wear protective masks, and consider coming to a memorial service in Shirley's honor to be held at a later date. Ministers David Cuthbertson and Kyle Thompson presiding.
Flowers are welcome or memorial donations may be made to the Horsepasture Christian Church Missions' Fund or Sunday School Class #10, 1146 Horsepasture Price Rd., Ridgeway, VA 24148.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va., is serving the Holland family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
.