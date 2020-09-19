1/
Stephen Graham Kincer
1947 - 2020
{ "" }
Stephen Graham Kincer

July 4, 1947 - September 18, 2020

Stephen Graham Kincer, age 73, of Cripple Creek, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020. He was the son of the late Ellis and Virginia Fowler Kincer. He was preceded in death by four brothers, Sonny Kincer, Danny Kincer, Doug Kincer, and Troy Kincer.

Stephen was a member of Evergreen United Methodist Church, the Wytheville Masonic Lodge, and the Wytheville Moose Lodge.

He is survived by his loving wife, Teresa Kincer of the home; daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Bucky Linkous of Cedar Springs; two grandchildren, Amy Kincer and Rich Brenner of Wytheville, and Sarah Linkous of Cedar Springs; one great-grandson, Rylen Cregger of Wytheville; one stepson, Allen and Crystal Faulkner of Fries; two brothers, Wayne and Evelyn Kincer of Wytheville, and Barry and Cathy Kincer of Summersville, S.C.; several nieces, nephews; and special friends, Dennis McMillian, and Chuck and Dana Woods.

A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, September 21, 2020, at Grubb Funeral Home conducted by the Reverend Gary Grogg with interment to follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday at Grubb Funeral Home from 1 p.m. until service time.

The family request instead of flowers donations be made to Evergreen Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 144, Wytheville, VA 24382. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com.

Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SWVA Today on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Evergreen United Methodist Church
SEP
21
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Evergreen United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Grubb Funeral Home
215 South 6th Street
Wytheville, VA 24382-2510
(276) 228-3101
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
