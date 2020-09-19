Stephen Graham Kincer
July 4, 1947 - September 18, 2020
Stephen Graham Kincer, age 73, of Cripple Creek, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020. He was the son of the late Ellis and Virginia Fowler Kincer. He was preceded in death by four brothers, Sonny Kincer, Danny Kincer, Doug Kincer, and Troy Kincer.
Stephen was a member of Evergreen United Methodist Church, the Wytheville Masonic Lodge, and the Wytheville Moose Lodge.
He is survived by his loving wife, Teresa Kincer of the home; daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Bucky Linkous of Cedar Springs; two grandchildren, Amy Kincer and Rich Brenner of Wytheville, and Sarah Linkous of Cedar Springs; one great-grandson, Rylen Cregger of Wytheville; one stepson, Allen and Crystal Faulkner of Fries; two brothers, Wayne and Evelyn Kincer of Wytheville, and Barry and Cathy Kincer of Summersville, S.C.; several nieces, nephews; and special friends, Dennis McMillian, and Chuck and Dana Woods.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, September 21, 2020, at Grubb Funeral Home conducted by the Reverend Gary Grogg with interment to follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday at Grubb Funeral Home from 1 p.m. until service time.
The family request instead of flowers donations be made to Evergreen Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 144, Wytheville, VA 24382. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.