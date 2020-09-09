Virginia "Jenny" Hamm Burress
Virginia "Jenny" Hamm Burress, age 74, of Rural Retreat, passed away on September 6, 2020. Jenny was born on October 11, 1945, to the late Raymond "Bill" and Edith Hamm.
Survivors include her husband, Jim Burress of Rural Retreat; daughters and son-in-law, Lorri and Brian Perkins of Wytheville, and Debbie Walters of Wytheville; three grandchildren and spouses, Charlie and Kristina Stiltner of Wytheville, Crystal and Anthony Sanders of Bland, and Allison Perkins of Wytheville; six great-grandchildren, Brooke, Danielle, Emma, Ryker, Caleb, and Arianna; two brothers, Ranny and Kem Hamm of Whitehouse, Tenn., and Bill and Cora Hamm of Apex, N.C.; sister, Maxine Hagen of Oak Harbor, Wash.; one niece and several nephews and cousins; her best friend, Betty Miller of Rural Retreat; and her special puppy, Baby Henry.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of SWVA in Wytheville for the care and kindness given during this time.
Per Jenny's wishes there will be no services. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to All Nations Church Building Fund,
