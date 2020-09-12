1/
Ralph Joseph Aker Jr.
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ralph Joseph Aker Jr.

November 9, 1956 - August 25, 2020

Ralph Joseph Aker Jr., age 63, of Pulaski, formerly of Wytheville, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Joseph Sr., and Virginia Kinder Aker, and sisters, Rita Midkiff and Carolyn Aker.

He was a Chief Deputy Commissioner of Revenue in Pulaski Co., for many years.

He is survived by a son, Joey Aker, Pulaski; three sisters, Frankie and Roger Arnold, Joyce and Ken Moore, and Wilma Aker, all of Wytheville, and several nieces, nephews and friends.

A graveside service was held Sunday, August 30, 2020, at the Mt. Zion Cemetery in Piney. There was no public viewing for Ralph due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Online condolences may be sent to www.highlandfuneralservice.com.

Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, is serving the Aker family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SWVA Today on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barnett Funeral Home
325 Church Street
Wytheville, VA 24382
(276) 228-3121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Barnett Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved