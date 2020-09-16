Beulah Maude Edney Passmore



Assemble the choir....



Strike up the band.....



Gather the Angels....



Another Soldier has



made it home.



Beulah Maude Edney Passmore, of Max Meadows, Va., left these earthly bonds behind as she was welcomed home by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She passed peacefully on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Highland Ridge Rehab Center in Dublin, Virginia. Beulah was the eldest of five children born to Roosevelt and Lucy Flinchum Edney. She was born in Roan Mountain, Tennessee on February 8, 1932. Beulah was predeceased by her husband, the Reverend Wilmon R. Passmore; eldest daughter, Deborah Ann Edwards; grandson, Casey Michael Wright; and infant great great-grandson, River Jace Nicholls.



She had been a resident of Max Meadows,Virginia and was formerly of Pulaski, Virginia. She was a graduate of Pulaski High School.



Beulah is survived by her daughter, Marie and husband, Frank Arnold; son, Mark Edwards and wife, Marilyn; five grandchildren, Angela and husband, Timothy Black, Amy Taylor, Anjanette Wright, Luke Edwards and wife, Jennifer, and Ian Arnold; great-grandchildren, Wesley Nicholls, Kevin Nicholls and wife, Chrissy, Eric Nicholls and wife, Chelsea, Victoria Draper and husband, Logan, Gary Cook, Darren Chrisley, and Brantlee Arnold; and great great-grandchildren, Chevy Nicholls, Marquese De'vonn Banks, Marty Nicholls, Koda Bain, Levi Nicholls, Faye Nicholls, and Branson Nicholls. Beulah's four siblings are Harold Edney and wife, Annie Mae, Raymond Edney, Gerry weeks, and Carl Edney. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews; as well as her stepchildren, Nancy Sullivan, Carol Gardner, Elaine Gallimore, and Doyle Passmore and wife, Nancy.



Beulah loved her Lord Jesus Christ and was devoted to the duties of being a pastor's wife in the ministry. She loved her family with devotion and was proud of each and everyone. She was greatly loved and will be so missed, but our comfort comes from the blessed assurance that we will see her again one fine day.



Stevens Funeral Home of Pulaski, Virginia, is in charge of arrangements, with visitation at the funeral home beginning at 11 a.m. and services following at 12 noon on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, with Pastor Randall Lawrence officiating. Burial will follow at the Thornspring Cemetary, in Pulaski, Virginia.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store