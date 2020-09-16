1/1
Katherine Freeman Donahue
1936 - 2020
Katherine Freeman Donahue

July 2, 1936 - September 12, 2020

Katherine Susanna Freeman Donahue, 84, died peacefully surrounded by family on September 12, 2020. Katherine was the widow of Floyd Thomas Donahue, sharing 37 years of marriage together.

Born on July 2, 1936, in Jewel Ridge, Virginia, to the Reverend Thomas Archibald Freeman and Virginia St. Clair Freeman, Katherine, the oldest of four children, and only girl. She attended Queens College in Charlotte, N.C., where she majored in Home Economics. After college, travel became her passion. She would say, "In those days, I worked to travel," and she did. She traveled all over the world to countless countries and frequently told stories of her favorite trips to Italy and Vietnam.

Katherine wed Floyd in 1975, and they moved to Boone, N.C., where they lived for nearly 30 years. Katherine was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church in Boone, a stay at home mom and an avid gardener. Katherine would work alongside Floyd at their clothing store, Katherine D's and eventually, she opened her own store, The Shirtmaker. In retirement, Katherine and Floyd moved to Wytheville, Virginia. Wytheville was the home of Katherine's grandparents, and her childhood memories and love of Southwest Virginia brought her back. Katherine's retirement joy was spending time with her grandchildren who called her Mungie. She took special care to stuff them with sugar doughnuts, teach them family traditions and share with them her love for travel adventures.

Katherine is survived by her daughter, Katherine Donahue Wyatt (Donald); grandchildren, Virginia Knox Wyatt and Andrew Freeman Wyatt, of Kernersville, N.C.; her brother, Isaac St. Clair Freeman (Alice) of Marion, Va.; sister-in-law, Carol Freeman of Winston-Salem, N.C.; stepchildren, Kathy Donahue Weinandy (Mike) of Tigard, Ore., Michael Donahue (Amy) of Prairieville, La., and Sheila Donahue Mather (Scott) of Huron, Ohio; and step-grandchildren, Lindy and Zach Donahue and Morgan, Baron and Lily Mather. Katherine is also survived by many loved cousins, nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Thomas Donahue; parents, Thomas Archibald Freeman and Virginia St. Clair Freeman; and brothers, Thomas Archibald Freeman Jr. and David St. Clair Freeman.

Services for Katherine will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at East End Cemetery in Wytheville, Virginia, officiated by her niece, the Rev. Schaap Freeman-Fouse.

Memorial Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Tazwell Presbyterian Church, "Youth Ministry" P.O. Box 26, Tazewell, VA 24651, or Crossnore School and Children's Home, P.O. Box 249, Crossnore, NC 28616.

Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va., is serving the Donahue family.

Barnett Funeral Home

325 Church Street, Wytheville, VA 24382

Published in SWVA Today on Sep. 16, 2020.
