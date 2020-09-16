1/1
Kathy Putney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathy Putney

Kathy Putney, 89, of Wytheville, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020.

She was the daughter of Glenn and Allie Wilson. Kathy married Frank Taylor Putney Sr. in 1950, they were married for 68 years until his death in 2018.

A second-grade teacher at Spiller Elementary from 1964 to 1998 in Wytheville, she left countless now-adult children with the love of storytelling and reading.

Kathy is survived by sister, Myrtle Wilson Hooker of Roanoke; son, Frank Taylor Putney Jr. and wife, Fran, of Atlanta, Ga.; grandchildren, Jordan and Maddie; daughter, Barb Putney and husband, Gerry Oefelein, of Roanoke; grandchild, Quillan Mitchell and wife, Saqqara Flowers; great-grandchildren, Bellamy, Wren, Lion, and Adelline; grandchildren, Erin Oefelein, Phillip Oefelein and wife, Dawn, and Matthew Oefelein and wife, Melissa; and great-grandchildren, Nathan, Camden and Andrew.

Services will be private. Donations can be made to Agape Food Pantry, 1355 W. Spring St., Wytheville, VA 24382, (276) 228-6889.

Arrangements by Oakey's Funeral Service - South Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 989-3131. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SWVA Today on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oakey’s South Chapel - Roanoke
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA 24018
(540) 989-3131
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oakey’s South Chapel - Roanoke

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 15, 2020
Kathy was a dear friend. I will certainly miss her. Prayers for her family.
Joan Yopp
Friend
September 15, 2020
Kathy was a loyal friend, a dedicated teacher, and a lovely lady. Prayers of peace and comfort for her family.
Thelma Atwell Miller
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved