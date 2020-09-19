Richard Orin Miller
April 11, 1948 - September 13, 2020
Richard Orin Miller, age 72, of Wytheville, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020. He was the son of the late Richard Harry Miller and was a United States Army Veteran.
He is survived by his wife, Reta Gail Harkins Miller of Wytheville; son and daughter-in-law, Corey and Felicia Miller of Wytheville; daughters and sons-in-law, Delania and Russ Donaldson of Cumming, Ga., and Tanya and Jeff Robertson of Mich.; mother, Frances Chamberlin Miller of Wytheville; sister and brother-in-law, Trish & Torree Peterson of Rhode Island; brother and sister-in-law, David and Mary Jo Miller of Mich.; and nine grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Grubb Funeral Home Chapel conducted by Pastor Jacob Vanover, interment will follow at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery. American Legion Post #9 will conduct Military graveside rites. The family received friends at Grubb Funeral Home Friday, September 18, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
. The Miller family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home.