Richard Orin Miller
1948 - 2020
Richard Orin Miller

April 11, 1948 - September 13, 2020

Richard Orin Miller, age 72, of Wytheville, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020. He was the son of the late Richard Harry Miller and was a United States Army Veteran.

He is survived by his wife, Reta Gail Harkins Miller of Wytheville; son and daughter-in-law, Corey and Felicia Miller of Wytheville; daughters and sons-in-law, Delania and Russ Donaldson of Cumming, Ga., and Tanya and Jeff Robertson of Mich.; mother, Frances Chamberlin Miller of Wytheville; sister and brother-in-law, Trish & Torree Peterson of Rhode Island; brother and sister-in-law, David and Mary Jo Miller of Mich.; and nine grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Grubb Funeral Home Chapel conducted by Pastor Jacob Vanover, interment will follow at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery. American Legion Post #9 will conduct Military graveside rites. The family received friends at Grubb Funeral Home Friday, September 18, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. The Miller family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home.

Published in SWVA Today on Sep. 19, 2020.
Grubb Funeral Home
215 South 6th Street
Wytheville, VA 24382-2510
(276) 228-3101
