1/1
Sally Pope Jones Quesenberry
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sally's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sally Pope Jones Quesenberry

August 24, 1946 - September 14, 2020

Sally Pope Jones Quesenberry, age 74, of Draper, passed away on September 14, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Thomas Jefferson and Mary Gose Pope. Sally was preceded in death by a nephew, Peter Hufschmidt and daughter-in-law, Sabrina Alderman.

Sally had worked with the Department of Social Services for 42 years from May 16, 1969 to December 31, 2011. She provided outstanding leadership, knowledge, and trust as she worked in a supervisory role since 1974 and was the Assistant Director since March 1, 1990. Sally served the following groups and human service agencies, Vice Chairman Pulaski County Emergency Needs Task Force Board, member Pulaski Area Transit Advisory Board, Member Pulaski Adult Day Service and Fall Prevention Center Board, Served as PCDSS representative on the Pulaski County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC), Pulaski County government representative on the New River Disability Service Board, Served as (PCDSS) representative on the Guardianship of Last Resort Board, Member of Board of Directors of Pulaski Chapter of the American Red Cross and served as Chapter Chairman, Member of Pulaski County Multi-Disciplinary Team on Child Abuse and Neglect, Served on Women's Resource Center Board of Directors.

After retirement she was active in many community organizations, an avid Bingo player and a member of the Stuart – Wilderness Road Chapter NSDAR.

She is survived by her son, Brian Jones of Ivanhoe; sister and brother-in-law, Anne and Rick Boyle of Richmond, and many cousins

Graveside services will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, September 19, 2020, at West End Cemetery, conducted by The Reverend Joe Mack Taylor.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Pulaski Humane Society, 80 Dublin Park Rd., Dublin, VA 24084. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com.

Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SWVA Today on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
West End Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Grubb Funeral Home
215 South 6th Street
Wytheville, VA 24382-2510
(276) 228-3101
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Grubb Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved