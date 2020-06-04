Abram Alexander
Abram Alexander

Palatka, FL - Abram "Abe" Peter Alexander, 75, of Palatka, FL passed on Monday, June 1, 2020. Graveside services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 6, (tomorrow) in Oak Hill Cemetery, Palatka. Karl N. Flagg Chapel (386-312-0444) is handling arrangements. Peter was a Monticello native and a 1962 graduate of Howard Academy High School, Monticello. He was an accomplished musician and performed with his band, "Abe and the House Rockers". Among his local survivors are his loving sister, Reverend Shirley A. Washington of Monticello, FL and his doting brother, Joseph "Joe" Alexander of Quincy, FL.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
