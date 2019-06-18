Services
Independent Funeral Home
211 E. Jefferson Street
Quincy, FL 32351
850-875-1529
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
4:00 PM
St Thomas Catholic Church
Quincy - Abran Blas, 24 passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019. The service will be held on Friday, June 21, 4:00 PM at St Thomas Catholic Church in Quincy with burial at Hillcrest Cemetery. Family will receive friends Thursday, June 20, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Independent Funeral Home (850-875-1529).

He is survived by his father; Adam Blas, his mother and step-father; Martha and Apolinar Camacho, his girl friend; Jesica Flores, his son; Abran Blas, Jr., daughter; Valerie Blas, brothers; Adam Blas, Jr. (Jennifer), Adrian Camacho, and Apolinak Camacho, Jr.; sister; Marth Camacho.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 18, 2019
